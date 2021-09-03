Arizona farmers work with crops that can use less water during drought conditions

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN) - Arizona's drought conditions could mean dealing with water shortages is in the state's future. As a result, some farmers are looking at alternative crops that can grow with less water.

Jorge Tores reported on a new source of natural rubber called guayule.

"We've had drought cycles, but this is the first time we've ever seen a megadrought where it's year-to-year," Tores said.

At Caywood Farms in Casa Grande, there will be no alfalfa crop this year.

"You can hear this crunching. It's just starting to dry up," he said.

In parts of Pinal County, there's not enough water to irrigate the farmlands as in the past.

Much of the water used here is from the Colorado River, which is stored in lake mead for three states and parts of Mexico.

It's at its lowest since it was filled in the 1930s.

"It means that next year the farmers in this area will see two-thirds of their surface water go away. It's going to be this way for a long time, and it requires us to adapt and come up with new solutions," Kevin Moran from Environment Defense Fund said.

One new solution is switching to a new crop altogether. The crop, guayule.

"Crop switching, looking at lower water-use crops like guayule is one of the solutions we want to be looking at in a drier future to allow communities to sustain themselves," Moran

Guayule is an example of the kind of alternative crop that could transform agriculture in Arizona and the southwest.

"The rubber is all contained in the bark area," Dr. David Dierig of Bridgestone Americas said.

It's a promising source of natural rubber, too.

Dr. Dierig is a part of Bridgestone's Agro Operations in Eloy. He is researching and developing the technology needed for guayule's practical use in manufacturing products like tires.

"And combined with other materials, the rubber on this ten-acre field would produce over 500 tires," Dierig said.

Local farmers like Will Thelander are working on field trials with guayule which is native to the southwest and can thrive on a fraction of the water that farmers currently need.

"The kind of water we're doing now, when we're flooding, we have to do that about every two weeks for the corn and the cotton. The guayule, that's about once a month," Pinal County Farmer Will Thelander said.

And a crop like guayule may be what farmers need to keep their way of life alive.

"Without things like guayule that will use less water, the prospects of future generations being able to do this are not great in Arizona to be completely honest with you," Thelander said.

According to the University of Arizona, there are more than 2,000 species of plants that can produce rubber, but the guayule is one of only two plants with commercial success.