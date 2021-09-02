Two infants dead after left in car outside of South Carolina daycare

COLUMBIA, SC (CNN) - South Carolina authorities are investigating the death of twin infants who were left in a car outside a daycare.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies were called to Sunshine House Early Learning Academy in Blythewood Wednesday evening.

They found the two boys unresponsive in the car.

It's unclear who was involved in the incident.

The local coroner says the brothers appeared to be well-cared-for, and it is not believed the daycare staff was involved.