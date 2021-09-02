‘QAnon Shaman’ to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The U.S. Capitol insurrection attacker known as the Qanon Shaman is set to plead guilty on Friday.

Images of Jacob Chansley storming the U.S. Capitol in a horned bearskin outfit went viral after the riot on Jan. 6.

He was charged with six federal crimes, including felonies for civil disorder and obstructing congressional proceedings.

Court records don't indicate which charges Chansley is expected to plead guilty to and his attorney declined to say.

Chansley has been behind bars since his January arrest.

His lawyers tried several times to get him, but the judge in his case repeatedly ruled that he is too dangerous to release.