Arizona likely to become top destination for Afghan refugees

PHOENIX (KPNX) — Local non-profit resettling groups are getting ready to receive Afghan refugees, some capable of assisting up to 200 families and individuals.

Since 1975 Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest has resettled refugees in Arizona, at times even assisting more than 1,300 a year.

This time around, the agency can receive 600 people from all over the world through the Refugee Resettlement Program, and following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, they can take in an extra 200 refugees who evacuated, said President and CEO of the non-profit Connie Phillips.

“It’s the same work of preparing to receive them, find housing, assist them to get settled and provide those supportive services,” Phillips said. “So, this is something we know how to do.”

Her organization is one of four in Arizona that help resettle refugees in the state. Typically, they would get a two-week notice of a family or group of people that need resettling but given urgent evacuation efforts, timeframes are uncertain.

“We have been told that we won’t get enough notice,” Phillip said. “We are anticipating we will only get a day or two to welcome them.”

When refugees make their way to the Grand Canyon state, groups will meet them at airports and partner them with a co-sponsor or “first friends.” They are then taken to a furnished apartment that’s been paid for, Phillips said.

The following day, case managers work with refugees and assist them with English language programs, cultural orientation, transportation training, help them set up medical care, get their children enrolled in school, help them find employment and guide them in how to become part of the community, Phillip said.

Her group helps refugees for three to six months, and co-sponsors and “first friends” help them onward, but support them for up to five years, when the individual or family can apply for citizenship.

“The program is based on self-sufficiency, from the day they come into the U.S. they are able to work and have everything in order,” she said. “They actually begin to support themselves within the three-to-six-month period and they actually pay the United States back for their travel costs.”

As to when Afghan refugees will make it to Arizona, Phillips said it’s uncertain, but anticipate it will be within the next couple of weeks.

Refugees that have been evacuated, were taken to military bases in and outside the United States. Once they are done being processed, they will be sent to cities like Phoenix to resettle.

