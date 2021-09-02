A Mountain to be closed for maintenance starting Sept. 13

TUCSON (KVOA) - People will soon have to admire the 'A' on 'A' Mountain for a far after the City of Tucson announced Thursday Sentinel Peak Park will be closed for more than two consecutive weeks of September.

On Thursday, city officials shared that Sentinel Peak Park, located at 1001 Sentinel Peak Rd. S., will be closed from Sept. 13-27 to all traffic while crews repair the rock structure of the 'A' on the mountain.

Authorities say vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians will not be allowed past the lower parking lot.

According to the City of Tucson, when the park reopens, it will launch new operating hours, with the park open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

However, vehicle access will be restricted during certain hours of the day. The park can be accessed via vehicle from 2 p.m. to sunset on Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to sunset from Friday through Saturday. The park will have no vehicle access on Mondays.

For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov.