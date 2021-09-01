Two teachers from Texas middle school die from COVID-19 in one week

WACO, Texas (CNN) - This was not the way anyone expected the school year to start.

"It's very heartbreaking as far as for our students and staff," said Jill Bottelberghe, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Connally Independent School District in Texas. "And my heart goes out to them as well as many of the Connally ISD members."

The death of two teachers from COVID-19 in one week.

With other active cases as well, the district decided alongside the Waco-McLennan County Health District to close schools until next Tuesday.

"We want to make sure that we start as far as with the sanitizing on the campus throughout this week and then hopefully being able to identify some of the cases who might be asymptomatic," Bottelberghe said.

But all of this loss can be hard on students.

"We call that kind of a complex or a compound trauma because they haven't really had the opportunity to get through or deal with or accept what has happened in one situation and then something really bad happens after that," Jeni Janek, education specialist and coordinator said.

Education Service Center Region 12 is providing students at Connally Junior High grief counseling as they make sense of losing their teachers.

For parents at home, it can be difficult to know the best way to help.

"As a parent, the first thing I would say is give yourself grace for that, for realizing that's it's probably one of the hardest things in the world to talk to your children about, a death or a loss in this manner," Janek said.

Janek says having an open dialogue goes a long way.

"Sometimes, engaging in an activity that doesn't just put the heaviness on that dialogue, you may be able to take a walk outside with your child or engaging in an activity inside your home," Janek said. "It might be cooking or doing a puzzle or something."

She says that it is not unusual for kids to struggle to process heavy grief, especially multiple events in just the first week and a half of the school year.

"It's not something that you ever expect to have to deal with whenever you're opening up a school year," Janeksaid.

For kids and adults alike grief is never easy, Janek says neither is running a school during a pandemic.

"School, right now in any capacity at any grade level, are doing the best that they can," Janek said. "I mean, just quite honestly, they're doing the best that they can. They care very much for their kids. They're trying so hard to be safe."