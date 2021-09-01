Twitter announces new anti-harassment ‘Safety Mode’ feature

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - Twitter is stepping up its efforts to crack down on abusive behavior.

The social media company announced Wednesday it was rolling out a "safety mode" feature.

Twitter said in a statement, it's just a limited test, for now, to better protect users on the receiving end of harassing tweets.

When a user turns the safety mode on in settings, Twitter's systems will start to assess incoming tweets.

The new feature will temporarily block accounts from interacting with users to whom they've sent harmful language or repeated and uninvited replies or mentions.

Twitter has for years faced criticism for the frequent spread of hateful content on its platform, especially content targeted at women and other marginalized groups.