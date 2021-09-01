Suspicious death investigation underway in Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a remote area near Green Valley Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Pima County Sheriff's Department informed the public that "deputies from the Green Valley district are working with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division investigating a suspicious death."

Sources say investigators believe the victim is an elderly female who was reported missing a few days ago. According to those sources, the missing woman's vehicle was found near the scene.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.