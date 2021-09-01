New Mexico school preschooler left unattended for roughly 40 minutes

ALBUQUERQUE (CNN) - A preschooler left on a school bus unattended for more than half an hour.

A camera recorded how it all was allowed to happen.

Now a New Mexico school district employee is answering tough questions about the situation.

It's a Tuesday, Aug. 17 and driver William Dale Clark and assistant Steve Jajczky are driving bus 618, unloading preschoolers at Shining Star in Rio Rancho.

Then you see Jajczky appear to do a final check, looking at the passenger side of the bus.

He and Clark then drive off not realizing a little boy is in this seat here.

You can't see him at all until a kid's head pops up after returning to the bus depot.

"When I got to seat black three, which is driver's side third seat, I noticed, sitting there with his backpack next to the window," Rio Rancho Public Schools Transportation Director Karen Ramirez said.

She told an investigator that she learned a student was missing after the school did attendance checks and the parents of the student said they put their son on the bus.

"When I touched his cheek, he was warm but not hot. His face wasn't discolored," Ramirez said. "He was breathing normally. He was answering all my questions."

She said it did not appear like he needed medical attention.

was then questioned about the child check alarm on buses.

"On a school bus, the moment that you put out your stop arm or hazards, that activates the child check alarm," Ramirez said. "What that does is when you get back at the end of your run, if you have activated that during your drive at any time, which they all should be doing if they are loading and unloading kids. When you get back here and you turn off the ignition, that alarm starts going off in the bus. It starts going beep beep beep."

She says in order to turn it off, you have to go to the back of the bus and hit the button.

Then on your way back you are supposed to check the seats for students.

The district says the child check alarm does work and was functional on that bus.

But there is an override if students need a longer period of time to board or exit the bus.

The school district says it is investigating the incident and all the staff involved are on administrative leave pending the investigation's results.

School officials say the child was offered water after he got off the bus, but he refused.

His parents took him to the ER and he was given an IV for dehydration.