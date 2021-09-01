Mother arrested after death of two-year-old, boyfriend still at large

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the suspects on the run in connection to the death of a two-year-old was arrested Wednesday in Bisbee.

According to investigators Alysha Hop and Daniel Foster were on the run after they were accused of killing her two-year-old son, nicknamed Bubs, in July 2020.

Sierra Vista police reported that the two-year-old was found unresponsive in his home. He died a few days later at a Tucson hospital. Officials said blunt trauma to the head killed the child.

The Department of Child Safety reports having multiple calls to the home before Bubs' death, but they said they never found enough evidence to get him and his two older siblings out of the home.

On Wednesday, a Sierra Vista Detective explained that around 5:45 p.m. Hop was arrested. She did not make any statements regarding the incident. Officials reported that she was booked into the county jail in Bisbee.

Authorities stated that Foster is still at large and "believed to be out of state." United States Marshals are assisting in the search.

If you have any information regarding Foster's whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.