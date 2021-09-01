‘For me, it’s a double whammy’: Local Afghan on the end of the war

TUCSON (KVOA) - One Afghan living in Tucson said that in the wake of the United States withdrawal, she feels for both of her countries.

Atifa Rawan lives in Tucson and has been here for decades. During the war in Afghanistan, she made numerous trips to her native country, and now, one of the effects of the withdrawal is not knowing when or if she'll be able to go back.

"It's a rollercoaster. I feel depressed, I feel the anxiety, I feel their pain," Rawan said.

Some of Atifa Rawan's family and colleagues still in Afghanistan are now living under Taliban rule for the first in almost two decades. Now, they're there without the presence of U.S. Troops.

News 4 Tucson spoke with her last Friday, just a day after the terrorist attack in Kabul.

"For me, it's a double whammy because I'm not only mourning for my homeland, but I'm mourning for my chosen country that I love dearly," she said.

Rawan settled in Tucson in the late 70s, spending over 30 years teaching in Library Sciences at the University of Arizona.

Since 2002, Rawan has made 15 trips back to Afghanistan.

She started a digital library at the University of Kabul and has worked on a number of other projects in the capital city.

"I'm seeing the projects we have worked on for 20 years and I don't know the future of those projects. I don't know if we ever get them to start again," Rawan added.

Rawan said the end to America's longest war has left her feeling somewhat hopeless for the many afghans who wanted to get out and who now face great danger living under the Taliban regime.

"I just have nightmares about these kids, what they are going through seeing and watching, and living in a war zone. I'm really mourning for the lives of innocent people and for humanity," she said.

Rawan was in Afghanistan as recently as May of 2019.

She had hoped to go back to Kabul to do more training with faculty at the university last year, but she could not travel because of the pandemic.