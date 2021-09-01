Authorities search for couple wanted for the death of two-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Arizona mom and her boyfriend are on the run after being indicted for killing her son, nicknamed, Bubs.

According to investigators Alysha Hop and Daniel Foster killed the two-year-old in July 2020.

Sierra Vista police reported that the two-year-old was found unresponsive in his home. He died a few days later at a Tucson hospital.

Officials said blunt trauma to the head killed the child.

The Department of Child Safety reports having multiple calls to the home before Bubs' death, but they said they never found enough evidence to get him and his two older siblings out of the home.

Hop and Foster were indicted, but are now gone. An arrest warrant is out and the family is urging them to turn themselves in.

"The more running you guys are doing is just making it more of a red flag on you guys. So if you have nothing to hide and you didn't do anything, turn yourself in, fight in court," Kyle Hop, Alysha's older brother, said.

Police said the couple may be in Arizona or Texas.

Authorities said that if you see the couple, don't approach them. Instead, call the police immediately.