Woman saved from opioid overdose at Douglas port of entry

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Douglas helped save a woman's life from an opioid overdose on Sunday.

CBP says two men walked up to the pedestrian port of entry, carrying the woman who was showing clear signs of a possible overdose.

Agents administered Narcan, which took about one minute to take effect. She regained consciousness soon after.

While waiting for the paramedics, the woman stated that she believes someone gave her an unknown narcotic in Mexico.

“This incident highlights the compassion of our officers, and the effort they put forth to keep the residents of our bi-national communities safe,” said Douglas Area Port Director Jeffrey A. Wilson. “Travelers should be mindful with whom and with what they interact while they are outside the United States."