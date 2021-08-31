We all scream for Kraft Macaroni, Cheese ice cream

(KVOA) - You've heard of rocky road, pistachio, strawberry and the original vanilla bean ice cream. The list goes on. But, have you heard of mac and cheese ice cream?

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese came together with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the ultimate Mac Ice Cream.

According to a tweet sent by Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, the initial development of the dessert was for National Mac and Cheese Day, which took place on July 14. The company said they wanted to do something "cool" for the day.

They told us we had to do something cool for #NationalMacAndCheeseDay. We took it literally. ❄️​#MacIceCream​

7.14.21 ​https://t.co/3XMehqIpXf pic.twitter.com/qN3HM0aQJv — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) July 13, 2021

After selling out of the limited edition Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream, many people were screaming for a restock.

On Monday, Kraft announced to the public that if they received 5 retweets on a post, then Van Leeuwen would "make more" of the ice cream. That post received 180 retweets.

We screamed. You screamed. Everybody screamed for more @VanLeeuwen Ice https://t.co/08jf7KIQSV WE MADE MORE! Get it while you can! https://t.co/3XMehqIpXf pic.twitter.com/5jaSztZ3Cd — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 31, 2021

To get your hands on Mac Ice Cream, visit vanleeuwenicecream.com.