We all scream for Kraft Macaroni, Cheese ice cream
(KVOA) - You've heard of rocky road, pistachio, strawberry and the original vanilla bean ice cream. The list goes on. But, have you heard of mac and cheese ice cream?
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese came together with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the ultimate Mac Ice Cream.
According to a tweet sent by Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, the initial development of the dessert was for National Mac and Cheese Day, which took place on July 14. The company said they wanted to do something "cool" for the day.
After selling out of the limited edition Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream, many people were screaming for a restock.
On Monday, Kraft announced to the public that if they received 5 retweets on a post, then Van Leeuwen would "make more" of the ice cream. That post received 180 retweets.
To get your hands on Mac Ice Cream, visit vanleeuwenicecream.com.