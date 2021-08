TUCSON (KVOA) - Workers at Walgreens are getting a pay raise next year.

The pharmacy chain says it is increasing its starting wage for all hourly employees to $15 an hour.

The pay increase will be rolled out in phases with the first bump happening in October.

The company says starting pay will not fully hit $15 an hour until November 2022.

Walgreen has 190,000 employees working across nine thousand locations in the U.S.