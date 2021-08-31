Southern Arizona sees greener landscapes, could see it through the winter

TUCSON (KVOA) - It doesn't take much to see that the record rainfall in Southern Arizona has made a drastic difference in scenic surroundings, but how long will we be in this ever-green landscape?

Experts said that Arizona is seeing a generational monsoon this year, especially compared to the two before it.

While the inclement weather can help create all this greenery, experts said it can return to normal pretty quickly once the rain stops. However, if we see some good amounts in the winter, it could really benefit us.

"That added soil moisture can really help, if there is rainfall and snowpack in the winter, it can really help that precipitation actually make it to the rivers and then consequently fill up some of our depleting reservoirs," said Zack Guido, assistant research professor.