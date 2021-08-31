Some Arizona voters seek to overturn recently enacted voter laws

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some Arizona voters are gathering signatures to try and overturn three voting laws that were passed this legislative session up in Phoenix.

This group argues the recent laws passed make it harder to vote, one lawmaker News 4 Tucson spoke with believes that's not the case.

The group of voters calls the bills voter suppression. That's why they want voters across the state to ultimately make the call next year.

At a table just outside the Oro Valley Library voters are on a quest to get signatures for a petition challenging three voter-related bills that were recently passed statewide.

"It's part of a national effort I think we all have to be very aware of," voter Dana Offerman said.

"I'm somebody who likes to make good trouble and this is about good trouble today," voter Beth Cole said.

The group is getting signatures to try to get three measures on the November 2022 ballot.

SB 1485 takes Arizona voters off the permanent early voting list if they haven't voted in the last four statewide elections including party primaries. HB 2569 forbids election officials from getting private grant money to help run elections in rural areas or to register voters, and SB 1819 would make changes to the voter registration list and strip power of the secretary of state to defend election lawsuits in Arizona.

The group wants all three bills gone.

"Arizona is the envy of the country in terms of the success of what we've been doing with mail-in ballots," Offerman said.

Republican state lawmaker J.D. Mesnard said someone only gets removed from the permanent early voting list if they're not voting.

"They're not mailing in their ballots and this just says if you don't mail in the ballot consistently and you don't respond to notices that we send to you, then we're going to remove you from the list," Mesnard said. "You're still registered, you can still go to the polls and you can even still sign up the very next moment. If it goes to the ballot, it will pass and then if it does pass, it will be voter protected which means you can't really change it if you decide you want to down the road."

"The next few weeks are really critical in gathering these signatures around the state," Offerman added.

The group has to get more than 118,000 valid signatures from registered voters by Sept. 28 to put these voting bills on the ballot in November 2022.