School bus loaded with students involved in fatal crash in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (CNN) - A school bus and a car collided Tuesday morning in Louisville, Ken. leaving the driver of that car dead and over a dozen students injured.

The school bus was filled with students when the crash happened just before 7 a.m.

Officials say the 32-year-old woman who died in the crash t-boned the bus as it was crossing the intersection.

She's been identified as Shan'l Autumn Newberry.

Fourteen of the 60 students on board were taken to a hospital for injuries ranging from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

The students were being taken to two schools-– a middle school and a high school.

Crisis counselors were sent to both schools to support those students.