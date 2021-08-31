Pueblo at Sahuaro High School football match postponed

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the two football games that are a part of Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic has been postponed until October.

Due to the recent COVID-19 protocols, the game between Pueblo High School and Sahuaro High School was originally scheduled for Thursday, however, it will now be held on Oct. 29.

According to a news release, the reason for the rescheduling was due to "an abundance of caution and following COVID-19 protocol..."

Organizers said that the second game between Flowing Wells High School and Amphi High School will proceed this Thursday.

For more information regarding Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic, visit coachesforcharity.org.