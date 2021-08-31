eegee’s celebrate 50 years of keeping Tucson cool

TUCSON (KVOA) - Whether your favorite is Orange Dream, Galactic Grape or Watermelon, every Tucsonan can attest that there is no better way to beat the Arizona heat than enjoying a biggie eegee.

And luckily for the Old Pueblo, the staple sandwich company has been keeping us cool for the last 50 years.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the local chain is launching two new stickers Wednesday to mark the occasion.

According to the company, these two stickers feature a 70's Flower Power theme and the company's original logo.

This was the first announcement the company has made in connection to their anniversary.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1971 by Edmund Irving and Robert Greenberg. Since opening their first shop in Tucson, the company has expanded 29 locations, including one in Casa Grande and one in Phoenix.

For the latest information, visit eegees.com.