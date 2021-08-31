80-year-old hiker rescued on Arizona Trail in Vail

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 80-year-old man was rescued after he experienced difficulties while hiking a trail in Vail Tueday morning.

According to Rincon Valley Fire District, the 80-year-old contacted authorities after he experienced dizziness while he was hiking on the Arizona Trail, about one-half a mile west of Pistol Hill Road in Vail, Ariz.

Crews escorted the man to the hospital with assistance from a strokes basket.

He is currently in stable condition.