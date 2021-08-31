19-year-old arrested by CBP for having $6,100 in ‘suspected drug proceeds’ at Douglas crossing

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 19-year-old was taken into custody after he was caught with more than $6,000 in suspected drug proceeds when he was attempting to cross the Douglas Crossing into Mexico on Saturday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 19-year-old from Agua Preta, Sonora was referred to addition seizing when he was crossing the Port of Douglas.

After questioning the 19-year-old, the officers seized nearly $6,100 in "suspected drug proceeds" from the Sonora resident.