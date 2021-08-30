UArizona sees mask mandate compliance among all

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona students are now in their second week of classes, and University President Dr. Robert Robbins said there has been great compliance with the mask mandate so far.

The university has signs posted across campus to indicate areas where the mask is required such as classrooms and other indoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible.

Dr. Robbins also said 1,200 students living in dorms were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and none were positive.

In addition to on-campus testing locations, UArizona will soon offer a "takeaway test" option. This option allows students and faculty living off-campus to pick up a "to-go" test from multiple locations on campus.

"Remember last week we did a great job on testing, tracing and treating, and we have that at our disposal again this year and we'll use it to it's full capabilities," Dr. Robbins said.



Despite the good compliance, Dr. Robbins still encourages all students, staff and community members to get vaccinated.

For more information on vaccination locations, visit webcms.pima.gov.