Two arrested for separate incidents involving illicit child images in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two men were arrested by Sierra Vista Police Department over the weekend in connection to two separate investigations into unrelated cases of sexual exploitation of children.

According to SVPD, 35-year-old Luis Cesar Fernandez De Castro was arrested at around 8:30 a.m. Friday at a residence located in the 7200 block of State Route 92 in connection to an investigation that began in July. SVPD said Fernandez De Castro was charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a search warrant at the home uncovered evidence related to the 35-year-old transmitting illicit child images.

Fernandez De Castro is currently being held at Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The following day, SVPD arrested 28-year-old Phoenix resident Jesus Moreno-Cruz on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after U.S. Border Patrol detained an individual who had illicit child images on an electronic device in his possession that day.

Moreno-Cruz was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

“These investigations demonstrate how the extraordinary cooperation between SVPD and HSI helps keep our community safe from online predators,” said Thomas Ransford, SVPD’s lead detective on the cases.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.