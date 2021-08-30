Rockets fired at Kabul airport in waning hours of US pullout

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants have fired a volley of rockets at Kabul’s international airport without hurting anyone.

The airfield appeared to be emptying out with only hours left before the Tuesday deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw and end America’s longest war. The Pentagon has been tight-lipped about final operations and has not specified when the withdrawal will be completed ahead of the deadline.

But spokesman John Kirby told reporters “there is still time” for Americans to join a massive airlift. The Taliban, meanwhile, released a video shot from the airport's grounds, saying the Americans had removed or destroyed most of their equipment and that troop numbers were far lower.