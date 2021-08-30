Red Cross volunteers from Tucson head to Louisiana

TUCSON (KVOA) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona are on the ground in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida pummeled the state last weekend.

The organization sent 32 volunteers from Arizona - 11 from Tucson. That number is fluid, though, with volunteers coming and going.

Red Cross officials say volunteers could be on the ground in the state for the long haul.

"It could be few months. just looking at the level of damage that Hurricane Ida is bringing to Louisiana," said Courtney Slanaker, executive director of Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Volunteers commit to being on the ground for 10 to 14 days and they work on all fronts - shelters, food service, providing health services, filling prescriptions. Ardis Wait is a retired nurse and has deployed before.

"This time, we are being deployed to drive an ERV, which is a feeding vehicle," Wait said. "So when we go make meals we drive around on the streets and feed them."

The Red Cross works to rebuild communities long after the initial disaster is over.

"It's in the news for a few weeks, but it's the long term recovery of the people who have to rebuild their lives from scratch," said Slanaker.