PACC’s ‘Clear the Shelter’ promotion continues as shelter fills

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is still working around the clock to clear up some space in its facility.

PACC is currently facing an overcrowding issue as large dogs continue to make their way into the shelter. The shelter is in desperate need of fosters and adopters at this time and is urging the community to do so.

Due to the shelter's lack of space, has been hosting a month-long adoption promotion event to help alleviate some of its space shortage.

PACC's "Clear the Shelter" promotion is still running. The event kicked off on Aug. 23 with a $0 adoption fee for all animals including puppies and kittens.

For those unable to adopt or foster, PACC said the best way to help is by hanging on to stray pets that show up in your neighborhood and help them find a home.

During the "Clear the Shelter" event this week, you can spin the wheel at the adoption lobby for a special prize.

PACC's next events, which will be held in their multipurpose room are:

Long Stay Lounge on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Foster Fair on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on PACC's "Clear the Shelter," visit webcms.pima.gov.