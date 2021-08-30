Oregon man dies after fall during river trip in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an Oregon man who fell inside Grand Canyon National Park has been recovered.

Park officials said 48-year-old David Colburn, of Tygh Valley, fell 50 feet Saturday afternoon while hiking in the Deer Creek Narrows.

Colburn was on a group river trip. National Park Service search and rescue teams couldn’t locate him until the next day because of the terrain and darkness. His body was flown by helicopter to the South Rim.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will assist in determining the official cause of death. Hikers and river rafters are known to traverse a narrow canyon around Deer Creek Falls.