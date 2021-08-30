ONLY ON 4: Arizona state lawmaker desperately tries to rescue close friend and his family in Afghanistan

TUCSON (KVOA) - "It's the worst feeling of my life," Afghan native Hafiz Nadri said.

Nadri is currently in Tucson, separated from nearly two dozen closest family members who watched the final U.S. planes depart Afghanistan Monday.

They could not get out in time and now they are fearing for their lives.

"You cannot express by words," Nadri said. "Because when all your family, your brother, sister, everyone is not with you and you see them, you cannot do anything for them, this is heartbroken."

Hafiz and his brother, Abdul and their family first met Arizona state lawmaker, Alma Hernandez eight years ago. The Nadri family business took them to Tucson and the Gem Show.

"They've always been someone very giving, very loving and now they're in need of help," Hernandez said.

Hernandez has been working non-stop for the last two weeks to get Abdul and his family out of Afghanistan. She helped get an uncle and another brother safely out of harm's way late last week. But 23 family members including Abdul and 12 children are still there.

"Yesterday when I had to call them and let them know there was nothing more we could do and just giving them notice that there was no help coming their way, that was probably one of the most difficult things I had to do in my life," Hernandez said. "It's very difficult because there are so many children involved, all of the family members are in great danger. Yes, I do feel like I failed them because they were depending on me and there was nothing I could do."