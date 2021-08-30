Multiple AK-47 rifles inbound to Mexico seized by CBP in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Several assault rifles, magazines and ammunition inbound to Mexico were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the DeConcini Port of Entry Saturday evening.

According to CBP, the officers discovered four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 bolts, four AK-47 bolt covers, four AK-47 bolt springs, six AK-47 ammunition magazines and 889 rounds of ammunition after a tan 1999 Chevy S10 pick-up truck traveling to Mexico was referred for a secondary inspection when the officer found non-intrusive imaging examination where anomalies could be seen in the rear quarter panels on the left and right side of the pick-up bed.

Officials say the assault rifles, magazines, parts and ammunition that were seized in connection to the incident were reportedly hidden throughout the vehicle. This included multiple cellophane-wrapped packages and socks filled with loose ammunition that were found after the officers removed the taillight assembly of the vehicle.