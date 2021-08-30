Skip to Content

36 Navajo Nation communities have uncontrolled COVID spread

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.  

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 32,545 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago.  The known death total remained at 1,403.  

Based on cases from Aug. 13-16, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory notice for 36 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Associated Press

