Vulnerable therapy dogs receive ‘people therapy,’ enter retirement

TUCSON (KVOA) - We know that therapy dogs provide an abundance of love and support to people, especially after traumatic events. But what happens when the therapy dogs need therapy of their own.

Two therapy dogs, Cody and Splash and their handlers have volunteered at TMC and other organizations throughout the years. However, recently, Cody had a cancerous tumor removed and Splash lost his eyesight.

Friday was their turn to receive some much-deserved TLC from the TMC.

Sharon from TMC said that Splash is "used to being able to see people and have people love him and rub him."

"About a month ago he went totally blind so he's not going to be able to return to his therapy dog work," Sharon said. "This is pretty much his retirement day. Today will be his last day he can come to the hospital."

"Thank you for spending your time and sharing Cody and Splash with us over these many years and may they enjoy a very blessed and long retirement," she added.