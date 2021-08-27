Thousands in Pima County could be impacted after SCOTUS overturns eviction moratorium

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some Southern Arizonans are on edge, wondering if they'll be able to make the rent before they come face to face with eviction.

One Tucson woman who spoke with News 4 Tucson on Friday, on the condition of anonymity, said she missed only one month's rent and she fears she could be forced out of her home as early as this weekend.

"My landlord has already said he will not accept payment, so I have to come up with rent and deposit a place to move effectively as early as tomorrow," she said. 'It takes time for anyone to recover, for the country to recover, for the tenants to recover, for the landlords to recover. But, the time has to be given to everyone and the consideration needs to be given to everyone or we're all going to fail."

Earlier this month, the CDC extended the federal eviction moratorium until October.

In a six to three decision Thursday night, along ideological lines, the Supreme Court overturned the eviction moratorium.

Pima County Constable Kristen Randall said there are thousands of families in Tucson in the queue for federal rental assistance.

"Now the evictions can happen," Randall said. "So, we are looking at families who will be evicted even though they have rental assistance applications in and they might not have anywhere to go."

The Supreme Court said if a federal eviction moratorium should continue at any point, Congress needs to act.

"I really do hope Congress will act swiftly to enable greater assistance to get to those tenants, but also protecting those landlords from having to bear the burden of this," said Randy Rogers, CEO of the Tucson Realtors Association.

Constable Randall said red tape at multiple levels has stalled billions of dollars in payments to help tenants.

"Just the thought that I'm going to have to be the one to go back to them and instead of helping them, but rather doing the eviction is really painful," she said.