Police: Utah mother arrested after stabbing 8-year-old in throat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN) - Utah police arrested a woman who they say stabbed her eight-year-old son.

Megan Michelle Stewart is facing charges of child abuse attempted murder and violating a protective order.

Police say she stabbed her child at a Motel 6 in Saint George Thursday.

Staff at the motel told officers the young boy pleaded for help at least twice before he was found with stab wounds in his neck.

Police say the mother later admitted to attempting to suffocate him with a pillow before stabbing him in the throat with scissors.

She claimed to be high at the time.

Police later found out the mother has an active protective order in Colorado where her son is listed as the protected person.

The eight-year-old was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, but he is expected to survive.