Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing identified as Texas native

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/CNN) - A Marine from Laredo, Texas is one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

20-year-old David Lee Espinoza was among those that fell victim to the twin explosions.

Espinoza made the ultimate sacrifice for his country and died a hero, but as KGNS's Max Fernandez reports, the loss has hit his family deeply.

"But I am proud of him porque of what he did.," Elizabeth Holguin said. "But as a mother, you know, it's hard, but he did serve, he did do what he wanted, but it's hard."

With tears in her eyes, Holguin is trying to make sense of the death of her son, 20-year-old Marine David Lee Espinoza.

She received a phone call at 2:30 a.m. from the military to inform her that he had been taken from her family during the explosions in Afghanistan.

"But he was a great kid. He, uh, he never, he never had trouble with him or nothing. I mean, he never got in trouble. He was a great guy," Victor Manuel Dominguez said. "Great guy, very proud of him."

Dominguez, Espinoza's stepfather, entered his life at the age of 3 years old, but he saw him as his own.

"He was never my stepson and I was never his stepfather," he said.

The young man was a graduate of LBJ High School in Laredo and was the oldest of four children

He was stationed in Jordan for two years and then transferred to Kabul just a week ago.

"Is there anything you would want to say to him?"

"Oh, I told him all his life since I met him what he meant to me," Dominguez said. "So I don't, I really don't have to say much because he knows."

"He always knew," Holguin said.

"Always surrounded by love," Fernandez said.

"Yes, sir," Dominguez said. "Yes, sir."

Holguin has a simple message to those mothers who have children deployed overseas.

"Just pray," she said. "Pray, and, and hopefully they'll come back."

The family will be meeting with the military soon to discuss funeral arrangements.

Meantime, the Laredo Police Department is paying respect to the fallen Marine. They have lowered the flag outside the police headquarters, to half staff in Espinoza's honor.