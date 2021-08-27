Litter of puppies dies at PACC after 47 cases of parvovirus observed at the shelter

TUCSON (KVOA) - A litter of puppies has died at Pima Animal Care Center after the shelter was hit with an outbreak of parvovirus this week.

According to PACC, its health staff has been hard at work treating 47 cases of parvo in their canines that were observed in the last five days. The shelter said as the highly contagious virus can contaminate clothes, surfaces, bowls, collars and leashes, the virus can be deadly to unvaccinated puppies and adult dogs.

“An entire litter of puppies passed away despite the best round-the-clock care by the clinic,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “It’s so heartbreaking to watch them get sicker and sicker. They fight so hard but their little bodies just can’t take it.”

Officials say symptoms of this virus include lethargy, loss of appetite, pain, fever, vomiting and diarrhea. In addition, most parvo deaths occur within the first two or three days of infection.

“This illness progresses quickly,” Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, Director of Veterinary Services, said. “Puppies can go seemingly normal to severely ill in a matter of hours.”

To help prevent the disease from turning deadly, dog owners are advised to make sure that their pets are updated on their vaccines and to not take puppies or unvaccinated dogs to public places unless they are fully vaccinated.

“It is very hard to get rid of parvo once it is in the soil of your back yard,” Wilcox said. “The best way to protect your pets is to keep them vaccinated. A $15 vaccine can literally save their lives.”