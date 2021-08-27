Keeping man’s best friend often leads to struggle; PACC can help with that

TUCSON (KVOA) - One local woman and her pet faced a challenging situation, one where she thought she would never see her best friend again.

According to Pima Animal Care Center, Terri brought in her dog, Sunny, who had gotten sick after eating "human soup." The center said that soup was all Terri could feed him until her next paycheck.

As Sunny got sick, Terri decided to give him up to PACC, for she wanted "to make sure he would get proper vet care."

The center knew that this was not something Terri would benefit from. Sunny needed to be with Terrie.

The clinic was able to get Sunny back into shape and took him back home to Terri with a supply of donated food.

Due to the recent hardships brought on by the pandemic, PACC knows that pet owners need extra support not only for them but for their pets as well.

The center's non-profit partner, Friends of PACC, provides support that some pet owners have been searching for. For instance, one of the non-profit's funds, Keeping Families Together, prevents pets from coming into the shelter due to expensive medical needs and various other necessities.

The fund helps people like Terri keep their pets and provides additional supplies such as pet food, leashes, booties, collars, microchips, vaccines and much more.

Recently, Pima Animal Care Center has been on its heels as pets continue to flow into the center. As of Aug. 20, PACC recorded that they are housing a whopping total of 600 dogs. In total, the center is housing around 1,538 pets. This uptake in pets has also limited the amount of space PACC has to house these pets.

For more information on how to donate to Friends of PACC and help pet owners like Terri, visit friendsofpacc.org.

If you are planning to adopt or foster pets, visit webcms.pima.gov.