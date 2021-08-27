CNN: Afghan, foreign forces deploy flashbangs to prevent gathering at Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan (CNN) - Afghan and foreign forces are deploying flashbangs from inside the perimeter of Kabul airport on Friday in an attempt to prevent people from gathering outside the airport, a local journalist working with CNN witnessed.

Despite the numerous attempts to disperse crowds, many people are still trying to get to the airport with the hopes of being evacuated.

According to the journalist, the Taliban control the main entrance of the airport. Despite being afraid of the Taliban, people still will not retreat, the journalist witnessed.

CNN has obtained footage that shows crowds of people dodging the smoke after flash bangs land close by. In the footage, loud noises from flashbangs are audible, coupled with additional gunfire making the sounds even louder.

Flashbangs are stun grenades that produce bright flashes of light and loud noises similar to gunfire but are only meant to disorient people without causing injury.

The journalist told CNN that the Taliban has blocked off Abbey Gate, where the blast attack happened Thursday, in order to clean up the scene - they are not allowing anyone to enter.