Witness: Several appear dead or wounded in Kabul blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion has gone off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift.

Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties.