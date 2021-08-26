Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes vaccine shipment to Vietnam

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines while visiting Hanoi, Vietnam today.

Harris said this donation of 1 million doses, follows 5 million already donated, with no strings attached.

She said the vaccine shipments are the morally right thing to do, and that they speak to the importance of the relationships and partnerships that the U.S. has around the world.

"We and the United States are very thankful to the Vietnamese for coming through when we needed support early on in the pandemic around April, 2020," said said Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. "We needed help with PPE and Vietnam sent them. We have already donated 5 million, and this now is the delivery of an additional 1 million for 6 million doses of the vaccine. This is probably one of the, if not the number one issue in terms of a challenge facing Vietnam right now and this donation, and it is a donation, there are no strings attached to this, free is an expression of America's support to Vietnam and the Vietnamese people. And this is on top of the 500 million doses of vaccines that President Biden has pledged that we will send around the world."