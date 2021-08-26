Two escape before vehicle engulfed in flames on I-10 near Vail

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vehicle fire caused some traffic delays on Interstate 10 near Vail Thursday afternoon.

According to Rincon Valley Fire District, crews were dispatched to the eastbound I-10 near Milepost 281, east of Vail after a car vehicle ignited in the area. The agency said its firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 2:44 p.m.

Officials say the two occupants of the vehicle were able to escape before the vehicle caught fire.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Crews are still investigating the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.