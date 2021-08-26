Tucson Festival of Books making an in-person return 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) - A beloved local event is making an in-person come after two years.

For all of our literature lovers, you're going to love this. According to festival organizers, the Tucson Festival of Books is making its way back to the community on March 12 and 13 of 2022.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and was held virtually in 2021.

The festival is located at the University of Arizona Campus and is free to the public.

For those wanting to buy books, organizers want the community to know that all proceeds will be donated to local non-profits that work on improving literacy in Southern Arizona.