Prosecutors will not oppose parole for RFK’s assassin

CALIFORNIA (CNN) - The 77-year-old man convicted of assassinating Robert Kennedy in 1968 is up for parole again Friday in California. This time, prosecutors will not contest it.

Sirhan Sirhan has served more than 50 years in prison and is no longer considered to be a threat to public safety.

He was initially sentenced to death for the murder of Presidential Candidate Senator Robert Kennedy in Los Angeles' ambassador hotel.

Yet, when the California State Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional, Sirhan Sirhan's sentence was commuted to life in prison.

While prosecutors have stood in the way of his release at 15 previous parole hearings this time they will leave the decision to the California parole board.

If released on parole, according to a legal filing, Sirhan plans to live with his only brother in Los Angeles.

An attorney for the Kennedy family has not yet responded to a request for comment.