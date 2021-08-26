President Biden approves $9.5B in student loan cancellations for defrauded, disabled students

WASHINGON (CNN) - The U.S. Department of Education said Thursday it will cancel more than $1 billion in student loan debt for some students who were defrauded.

President Joe Biden has approved the student loan cancellations for students who attended the now-defunct for-profit ITT Technical Institute.

The Department of Education is making the cancellation automatic for borrowers who qualify starting in September.

It brings the total amount of loan discharges approved under president Biden to nearly $10 billion.

The majority of that debt is held by permanently disabled borrowers who have long been eligible for loan forgiveness but who have not applied.