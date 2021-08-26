Pelosi briefed on 12 US troops killed in Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been briefed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call after the attacks in Kabul that also killed at least 12 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

Pelosi’s office dismissed the House Republican leadership’s calls to bring Congress back into session as “empty stunts” amid the extraordinary evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan.

Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter: “Right now, American heroes are risking & giving their lives to execute an extraordinarily dangerous evacuation.” He added that, “What’s not going to help evacuate American citizens is more empty stunts & distraction.”