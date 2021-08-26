Kitten rescued from house fire that displaced four in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A kitten is on the road to recovery after the feline was rescued from a house fire that ignited in a Central Tucson home Thursday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, firefighters pulled the cat out of a burning home located in the 4200 block of East Valentine Street, located near Golf Links Road and Alvernon Way, after they received reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence at around 1:35 p.m. that day.

TFD said the kitty was given oxygen and is currently in stable condition. No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The fire was under control at around 1:57 p.m., the department said.

In addition, Red Cross of Southern Arizona personnel were dispatched to the area to assist the four residents who were displaced in the fire.

.. for fire attack 🚒💨 Engine 9 and Ladder 9 arrived shortly after and crews were sent to the roof to perform vertical ventilation. Fire was called under control at 1:57. No one was home except for a small kitten, who was pulled from the home and is in stable condition... pic.twitter.com/EBBrGjNDDH — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 26, 2021

TFD has not yet released the cause of the blaze.

