Footage released of gun exchange between suspect, undercover cop

WARNING: The video above contains material that may be graphic for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thursday evening, the Tucson Police Department released a video regarding Friday's officer-involved shooting in Midtown.

The video examined the incident between 26-year-old Zachary Oscar Lee and the undercover police officer he shot last Friday. The two exchanged gunfire, leaving Lee with gunshot trauma.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was soon released from the hospital on Sunday.

He was then booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

On Monday Lee was released from the Pima County Jail without bond.

Authorities have reported that an administrative investigation is in order to examine the actions of the officer-involved per protocol for officer-involved shootings.

For more information regarding the incident click here.