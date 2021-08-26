FDA blocks sale of 55K+ flavored e-cigarette products

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration blocked the sale of 55,000 flavored e-cigarette products Thursday for the first time since requiring the products to apply for review back in September.

The FDA is ordering the products to be taken off the market, saying they pose a public health threat to young people in America.

JD Nova Group LLC, Great American Vapes and Vapor Salon are accused of making non-tobacco flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.

The products have kid-appealing flavors such as "Apple Crumble", "Doctor Cola" and "Cinnamon Toast Crunch." Those among others will no longer be allowed on the market.

If any of these flavored vaping products are found on the market, companies and retailers must remove them, or risk the consequences.

The FDA is reviewing applications from more than 500 companies, covering more than 6 million tobacco products.