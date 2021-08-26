Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will complete it's evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed 12 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians.

He vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. has some idea of who perpetrated the attacks and will hunt them down. Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving behind Americans still seeking to leave the country.

The White House rescheduled Biden’s first in-person meeting with Israel’s new prime minister and canceled a video conference with governors on incoming Afghan refugees after the Kabul attacks.