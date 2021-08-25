US Consulate driver gets four years for attempting to smuggle guns into Mexico

TUCSON (KVOA) - A driver of the United States Consulate in Nogales was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a firearm smuggle attempt that occurred in November.

Back on Nov. 4, 35-year-old Luis Manuel Bray-Vazquez was arrested after he attempted to flee from a Customs and Border Protection outbound border search at the Nogales Port of Entry. Officials say CBP found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle, several AK-47 and AR variant rifles and many pistols in the Consulate vehicle he was driving.

Officials say Bray-Vazquez later admitted that "he was being paid to smuggle the firearms into Mexico and that he had successfully done so on previous occasions."

“The trafficking of weapons from the United States into Mexico – especially of the type and quantity smuggled by Bray-Vazquez – has devastating repercussions in both countries,” said Acting United States Attorney Glenn B. McCormick. “Bray-Vazquez’s prosecution and the length of sentence imposed should serve as a warning that weapons smugglers, including anyone attempting to hide behind the veil of an official position, will pay a heavy price for their crimes.”

Authorities say Bray-Vasque pleaded guilty in the case.

“This sentence demonstrates that there are serious consequences for those who lack respect for our nation’s laws or our borders,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Phoenix. “HSI remains committed to combating the illegal smuggling of firearms that fuel violence both domestically and abroad. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to get dangerous criminals off the streets and locked up behind bars.”